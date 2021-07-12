Is This Where Robert Johnson Got His Gibson Kalamazoo Guitar?

Many things about the legendary bluesman are still a mystery. A scholar may have just uncovered where Robert Johnson bought his Gibson guitar made in Kalamazoo. They say he made a deal with the devil at the crossroads. No one can be certain of that apocryphal story told about Robert Johnson, but there's no denying the talent and influence of the Delta bluesman. When Keith Richards first heard him, he asked Brian Johnson who the other guy was playing with him. (Spoiler: There was no other guy.) The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has listed four of his songs among the 500 that shaped rock and roll: