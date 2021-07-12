Disaster Averted As Vehicle Burns At Fuel Pumps On NJ Turnpike, Richard Stockton Service Area In Hamilton

Story, Photos and Video by: Ryan Mack, Jersey Shore Fire Response – MidJersey.News Shore Bureau. MANASQUAN INLET, POINT PLESANT, NJ (0CEAN)–Around 10:40 p.m. last night July 27, 2021 a fishing vessel reported that they were taking on water to the USCG Manasquan Inlet station. Initial reports said they had struck inlet rocks and had a hole in the vessel. Witnesses at the Manasquan Inlet (Point Pleasant Side) said that they saw a boat attempt to leave the inlet but struck the rocks and heard a bang then saw the craft turn around at a decent speed and go back into the inlet. District 27 (Manasquan Fire) was alerted of the boat hitting the rocks and dispatched Marine 27. The U.S. Coast Guard spotted the boat docked at the Wharfside Seafood & Patio Bar partially sunk. Marine 27 and Point Pleasant Beach Police were also on the scene. Two were safely off the craft and on the dock with no injuries. The cause of the crash is still unknown and is being investigated by the USCG & The New Jersey State Police.