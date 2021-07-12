Disaster Averted As Vehicle Burns At Fuel Pumps On NJ Turnpike, Richard Stockton Service Area In Hamilton
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Several 9-1-1 calls were received reporting a vehicle on fire next to the gas pumps at the NJ Turnpike at the 6S Richard Stockton Service Area around 1:40 p.m., smoke could be seen billowing from the sky over 5 miles away. Hamilton Township Fire Department, Robbinsville Township Fire Department, Hope Fire Company of Allentown and Bordentown Township were dispatched to the scene of the fire.midjersey.news
Comments / 0