Trenton, NJ

Fourteen Defendants Indicted In Connection With Shooting Of New Jersey State Trooper Last Year In Pittsgrove

MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 17 days ago
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced that 14 defendants were indicted today by a state grand jury in connection with the shooting of a New Jersey State Trooper last year in Pittsgrove. Najzeir “Naz” Hutchings 22, Kareen “Kai” Warner, 20, and Tremaine Hadden, 28, all of Bridgeton, N.J.,...

Trenton, NJ
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

