Derrick White reps the San Antonio Spurs, wins MVP during All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
San Antonio was represented during the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game as one of our beloved Spurs decided to trade in his basketball for the night. Spur Derrick White used his athletic skills in a new way on Sunday when took part in this year’s Celebrity Softball Game. No, White did not pull a Michael Jordan and switch up his career, but simply took the opportunity to partake in a friendly game of softball with other celebrities.www.mysanantonio.com
