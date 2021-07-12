United FC CEO Chris Wright stepping down after 2021 season

THAT’S A NAME I’VE NOT HEARD IN A LONG TIME: Due to the regional nature of games last season amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota United have not faced Los Angeles Football Club in nearly two whole years. The two teams last met at Allianz Field in a 1-1 draw on September 29, 2019, but the last time the Loons went to Banc of California Stadium was on September 1 of that same year. It was there they pulled off one of the team’s most impressive victories, handing LAFC their first and ultimately only home loss of that season in a 2-0 win that featured a brace from young Mason Toye. For that match, Head Coach Adrian Heath went with a 5-3-2 formation and set up deep before springing the speedy Toye on the counterattack. With Michael Boxall out, it’s not clear that Heath has the depth currently to play a true three-at-the-back formation, so it’s unlikely we see something similar on Wednesday, but it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that we see something closer to a 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 to start the game. While a win is always the outcome to push for, splitting points is far preferable to dropping them entirely for the Loons right now and Heath knows this. Minnesota’s offense has yet to truly start clicking on all cylinders, with their 2-0 win over Austin FC back on June 23 as their only win by more than a single goal. The defense, on the other hand, has looked more the part, putting up three clean sheets in their last six games. Heath is not known for conservative play overall, but with another away game coming just three days after Wednesday’s, something may have to change at least a bit.