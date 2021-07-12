Cancel
United FC CEO Chris Wright stepping down after 2021 season

By Pioneer Press
Pioneer Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota United CEO Chris Wright will leave his position with the MLS club following the 2021 season, the team announced Monday. The club said it expects to name its new CEO in the next month. “We jointly set the timeline for Chris at three to four years — a period...

