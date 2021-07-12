Disney and big banks lead stocks to new all-time highs

The recent slowing in the economic recovery makes it almost certain that the Fed will not raise benchmark interest rates anytime soon. Meanwhile, the government is expected to pass multiple spending packages that will bolster industrial production. As a result, we think popular industrial stocks ABB (ABB), Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS), and Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) should gain substantially in the near term. Let’s discuss.Industrial production has been rebounding at an extraordinary pace over the past few months. The phasing out of social distancing restrictions is allowing factories to operate near full capacity. As a result, total industrial production increased at a 5.5% annual rate in the second quarter, ended June 30, while manufacturing output rose 3.4% from its year-ago value, according to the latest Federal Reserve report. Also, utility production increased 2.7% in the month of June.