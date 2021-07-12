Cancel
Hamilton Township, NJ

Hamilton’s National Night Out Announced August 3, 2021

MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 16 days ago
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On August 3, 2021 from 5pm to 8pm Hamilton Police Division personnel will be conducting the 2021 Hamilton Police Division National Night Out at Veterans Park, 2206 Kuser Road (South Side), Hamilton, New Jersey. National Night Out is a program on the first Tuesday of August to provide the opportunity for the community to personally connect with their local police department and other first responders. Invited and expected to attend are some of the following organizations. Hamilton Fire Division, U.S. Coast Guard, New Jersey State Corrections, RWJ Hospital, Capital Health, U.S. Army, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Foley’s Market, YMCA, Brothers Pizza, Jersey Mikes, Pretzel Factory, BJ’s, doctors and nurses from RWJ Hospital and Capital Health, Home Depot and many other groups representing our community. We will have crafts and games for young kids. DJ Dan will be providing music. There will be many vendors and games to entertain everyone along with free food and drinks. For additional information or questions please email Detective Robert O’Hare rohare@hamiltonpd.org.

ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news
