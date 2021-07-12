Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

15 of the Hottest Male Royals and Princes Around the World

By Us Weekly Staff
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gnewy_0auhxfo800
Ian Gavan/Getty Images; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image

Oh, to be a princess! While Prince William and Prince Harry have gotten lots of credit over the years for their extreme handsomeness, there are plenty of other royals around the world who deserve just as much attention.

Take Prince Carl Philip for instance. Married to the lovely Princess Sofia, the Swedish royal has long been a favorite of fans worldwide.

Elsewhere in Scandinavia, Prince Nikolai of Denmark began making waves when TikToks featuring him walking in his princely outfits began to go viral. Social media users were also enthralled with the young royal’s fashion experience — in June 2018, he opened Dior’s Spring 2019 menswear runway show.

And then there are famous royals who have kept their family history under wraps. Among his impressive resume, David Oyelowo is a prince. The Selma actor is descended from a royal family in Awe, Nigeria.

According to the U.K. native, he didn’t necessarily believe his father when he told him he had royal blood.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’ But then we shipped up in Nigeria and we lived on Oyelowo Street, named after my family, and we lived on the Oyelowo Compound,” he told NPR in 2015. “It was a very bizarre cultural thing to adapt to, going back.”

While his royal lineage didn’t offer any “positional” or financial benefits, Oyelowo noted that knowing his ancestry has helped him throughout his life.

“There are a lot of challenges I have undeniably faced as a black person both in the U.K. and in the U.S. that contrive to make me feel lesser than what I am, and I can absolutely see that in the African-American experience in this country. If you feel like the beginning of your history is rooted in slavery, that really, I think, messes with your sense of self, your self-esteem and your self-worth,” he added. “But to know you came from a lineage of kings; to know that you came from a place whereby every opportunity afforded within that society is yours for the taking — it makes you get out of your bed a very different way than if you feel like today is yet another fight. So that is something I carry with me that I know has been of huge benefit as a result of my family and where I’m from.”

Scroll to see more handsome male royals from around the world:

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
David Oyelowo
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Blood#British Royal Family#The Hottest Male Royals#Swedish#Dior S Spring#Selma#Npr#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Unpacking The Reasons Queen Elizabeth Did Not Attend Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

Prince Willam and his brother Harry were accompanied by some relatives during the unveiling of their mother’s statue in Kensington Palace, but the Queen was notably missing. For months, the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue has been on the minds of many followers and fans of the royal family. Her sons, William and Harry, planned the unveiling in honor of her 60th birthday.
Books & Literaturewfav951.com

Behind the Royal Scenes as Prince Harry Plans Memoir

How does Prince Harry‘s family feel about his upcoming memoir of royal life?. Random House is expected to release the untitled book in 2022; he received a reported $20 million for the book, proceeds he will donate to charity. His father Prince Charles and brother Prince William, from whom he...
foxbangor.com

Prince Harry Didn’t Get Royal Permission for $20 Million Memoir

Prince Harry reportedly waited until the last minute to let the Royal Family know he’s writing a memoir … one for which he’s getting a big fat 8-figure check. Penguin Random House — the publisher Harry’s partnered with for this — made the announcement Monday, saying the Duke of Sussex’s book is due out sometime late next year, and which will essentially be the “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

How a playground entrepreneur became one of the world’s hottest celebrity jewellers

Today, one of the most in-demand bespoke jewellers and watch customisers, 32-year-old, Iranian-born Abtin Abbasi came to the UK in 1989, spending his childhood in a small flat above a pizza takeaway in Neasden. A budding entrepreneur in the school playground, by the age of 18 he traded his first wristwatch and, a few hundred deals later, he arrived at his current position in his grail location: Hatton Garden. Abassi’s clients include Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Euros hero Bukayo Saka, Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard, boxing billionaire and watch collector Floyd Mayweather and a band of rapper royalty stretching from Aitch to Wizkid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy