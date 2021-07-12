15 of the Hottest Male Royals and Princes Around the World

Ian Gavan/Getty Images; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image

Oh, to be a princess! While Prince William and Prince Harry have gotten lots of credit over the years for their extreme handsomeness, there are plenty of other royals around the world who deserve just as much attention.

Take Prince Carl Philip for instance. Married to the lovely Princess Sofia, the Swedish royal has long been a favorite of fans worldwide.

Elsewhere in Scandinavia, Prince Nikolai of Denmark began making waves when TikToks featuring him walking in his princely outfits began to go viral. Social media users were also enthralled with the young royal’s fashion experience — in June 2018, he opened Dior’s Spring 2019 menswear runway show.

And then there are famous royals who have kept their family history under wraps. Among his impressive resume, David Oyelowo is a prince. The Selma actor is descended from a royal family in Awe, Nigeria.

According to the U.K. native, he didn’t necessarily believe his father when he told him he had royal blood.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’ But then we shipped up in Nigeria and we lived on Oyelowo Street, named after my family, and we lived on the Oyelowo Compound,” he told NPR in 2015. “It was a very bizarre cultural thing to adapt to, going back.”

While his royal lineage didn’t offer any “positional” or financial benefits, Oyelowo noted that knowing his ancestry has helped him throughout his life.

“There are a lot of challenges I have undeniably faced as a black person both in the U.K. and in the U.S. that contrive to make me feel lesser than what I am, and I can absolutely see that in the African-American experience in this country. If you feel like the beginning of your history is rooted in slavery, that really, I think, messes with your sense of self, your self-esteem and your self-worth,” he added. “But to know you came from a lineage of kings; to know that you came from a place whereby every opportunity afforded within that society is yours for the taking — it makes you get out of your bed a very different way than if you feel like today is yet another fight. So that is something I carry with me that I know has been of huge benefit as a result of my family and where I’m from.”

