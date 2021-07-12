Stock indexes notch more records ahead of earnings reports
Major stock indexes notched more record highs on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week. Major banks get things started on Tuesday as JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs put out their results for the three months ended in June. A handful of other big companies also report this week, including Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and UnitedHealth Group. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. Small-company stocks lagged the rest of the market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.37%.www.ftimes.com
