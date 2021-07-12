Cancel
Combat Sports

Lamar Odom To Return To The Ring On October 10th, Paulie Malignaggi And Corey B, Likely To Square Off On The Card

Boxing Insider
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the chances of him lacing up his sneaks and stepping onto the NBA court are slim to none, Lamar Odom is enjoying his second act. The former two-time NBA Champion and one-time Sixth Man of the Year, officially made the transition from Swiss Army Knife on the court, to novice boxer. The 6’10, ballplayer successfully made his boxing debut last month against singer Aaron Carter. Guest referee and former UFC megastar Chuck Liddell was forced to call a halt to their contest in the second round as Odom mercilessly handed his man a one-sided beating.

