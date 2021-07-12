Cancel
San Antonio, TX

What to do in San Antonio Today: Watch Chef McDiarmid on Chopped

By Kathleen Petty
sanantoniomag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoot for San Antonio chef Tim McDiarmid, also known as “Tim the Girl,” as she competes on Food Network’s Chopped “Alton’s Maniacal Baskets.” McDiarmid taped the episode earlier in the year so she will be on-site to chat with guests and you can also taste her creations from The Good Kind’s kitchen. Chopped trivia starts at 6 p.m. and the show airs on the big screen outside at 8 p.m. Tuesday, 6-10 p.m. The Good Kind Southtown 1127 S. St. Mary’s St., facebook.com/events.

