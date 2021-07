On July 12, 2021, Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) declared a dividend payable on August 2, 2021 to its shareholders. Simulations Plus also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before July 26, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Simulations Plus is set for July 23, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.06, equating to a dividend yield of 0.45% at current price levels.