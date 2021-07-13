Cancel
Fortive (FTV) Acquires ServiceChannel for $1.2B; Provides Preliminary Q2 Results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Bayard Capital and Accel Partners to acquire ServiceChannel, a leading global provider of SaaS-based multi-site facilities maintenance service solutions with an integrated service-provider network. The acquisition will be subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and will be financed primarily with available cash. Fortive anticipates that the acquisition will close in the third quarter of 2021.

