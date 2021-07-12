'Big R': Steve Dixson wins RUSH Late Model; Dante Mancuso claims Richard Wilkinson Memorial
Smethport, Pennsylvania’s, Steve Dixon was victorious in the RUSH Late Model “The Ones That Left Us to Early 30” at the Ransomville Speedway Friday night, as VanDeMark Chemical presented the racing program. Krown Undercoating Modifieds. Batavia’s Dante Mancuso won the Richard Wilkinson Memorial for the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks. Mat Williamson from St. Catharine’s, Ontario, won his second Krown Undercoating Modified feature of the season. “Showtime” Jaren Israel from Wilson won the KiPo Chevrolet Street Stock feature for the fifth time in 2021. Jake Bansmer from East Aurora won his second Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature of the season.www.wnypapers.com
