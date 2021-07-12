'Big R': Steve Dixson wins RUSH Late Model; Dante Mancuso claims Richard Wilkinson Memorial

1 A star-filled field of at least 30 Late Model drivers will vie for a $10,000 first prize and a new custom trophy Saturday night in the Hampton Heat 200 at Langley Speedway. Bobby McCarty — the winner of the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200, the opener of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Series — joins defending track champion Brenden Queen, NASCAR national weekly series points leader Peyton Sellers and Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry in the 200-lap feature, now in its 13th installment. Fans can watch the race haulers arrive Friday and an open practice Saturday at 2 p.m. on the track’s Facebook page. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 6:15, and tickets are available at Langley-Speedway.com.