Young Entrepreneur: Ben Kander moved his company from New York City to Pittsburgh

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Suggestions from New York City’s Nightlife Advisory Board include legalized drinking in public parks and allowing bars to stay open until 4 a.m. While the recommendations are creating a buzz, not everyone is ready to toast the proposals, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday. Public parks have been a refuge, especially during the pandemic. A recent proposal suggests they could be places for nightlife to extend beyond bars and clubs. “Think of if you’re in Central Park or another area and you open up a bottle of wine. Technically, you’re not allowed to do that,” said Andrew Rigie, chair of...