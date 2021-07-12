Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

The Streets of Bethlehem: East into Bethlehem Township

Times News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this street name survey, we’ll be starting at the Minsi Trail Bridge and traveling east into Bethlehem Township. Grab a map and drive along!. The Minsi Trail was a historic route used by the Lenni Lenape. Part of this trail cut through Gen. William E. Doster’s Minsi Trail Farm east of Bethlehem, hence the name. When a new bridge was started in 1914, Doster suggested calling it the Minsi Trail Bridge and allowed it to cut through his property. The bridge began to the north of East Market Street on a hill above the farmhouse, and ended up at Daly Avenue to the south.

