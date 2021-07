Hilarity ensued as the 2021 4-H Livestock Auction was winding up on Friday, July 23 at the Ripley County Fairgrounds in Osgood. Pictured left, Ringmaster Rob Vestal kept his word and kissed Brogan Buchanan’s goat full in the mouth after they reached the $1300 mark to end the auction on a high note. Below you can catch the masterful art of showing in the arena with the big animals being led by young people of Ripley County who are fully in control of what they are doing. See more livestock auction action in this Thursday’s Versailles Republican.