This month the city was able to hire and appoint Brent Hinson into the Deputy City Administrator/Finance Director position and Krystal Garl into the Assistant Finance Director position. This hire and promotion are great steps forward in getting the department back towards normal operation after a tough couple of months. In the interim, temporary staffing is being provided by CFO systems to support the city’s daily operations, prepare for the CAFR and prepare fiscal year end reports. The temporary staff has been a great support to city staff and will be kept in place until the Finance Department is back to full staffing.