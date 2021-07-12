Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame Inductees

All Our Hidden Gifts , Caroline O’Donoghue (Walker 978-1-5362-1394-2, $19.99, 384pp, hc) June 2021. As Caroline O’Donoghue’s All Our Hidden Gifts begins, readers are introduced to Maeve Chambers, an otherwise typical Irish teenager who suffers from a bit of impulse control when it comes to her temper. After a failed attempt at obtaining popularity a few years earlier, during which she sacrificed her relationship with her lifelong best friend Lily, Maeve has been furious with herself and everyone around her. Another angry outburst in class has now landed her a detention assignment to clean out a dismal storeroom, and she’s determined to make as quick a job as possible of it. It is there that she discovers a set of tarot cards that end up wreaking all sorts of havoc on her life and town. This darkly exciting novel takes off from that moment, and includes all sorts of paranormal twists and turns, plus a very frightening look at contemporary culture conflicts.