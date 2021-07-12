Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame Inductees

North Tonawanda High School Alumni and school district were looking to migrate their Hall of Fame to an interactive digital experience. NT, like a lot of schools, were dealing with the issue of not having enough trophy cases and wall space for various awards that they have acquired over many years. With our Interactive Digital Hall of Fame System, we take past, present, and future recognition awards (plaques, trophies, etc.) into a consolidated digital experience. With the ambitious goals of the NT Alumni and the creative solution of our design and integration team, EDS designed and implemented our most advanced state of the art Interactive Hall of Fame System. With literally thousands of articles, plaques, videos, trophies, and other recognition memorabilia, the interactive digital HOF has become their central historical repository.
