Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame Inductees

The 2021 Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame inductees list includes SF writers Kevin J. Anderson and W. Michael Gear in the Living category, and Robert Heinlein in the Legacy category. A nonprofit founded in 2014, the Authors’ Hall of Fame is “dedicated to recognizing and preserving the history about the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame has named a Western Colorado University professor as one of its 2021 inductees. Kevin J. Anderson, Publishing Concentration Director of Western’s Graduate Program in Creative Writing, will be inducted into the Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame, along with Robert Heinlein, James Michener, Stephen King, and others. There will be a gala ceremony in Denver in September.
