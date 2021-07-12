Cancel
MLB

Shohei Ohtani to start as pitcher, bat leadoff in ASG

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will be the American League's starting pitcher and leadoff hitter in the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Denver. Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer will provide the opposition at Coors Field for the National League. He will make his fourth start in the All-Star Game.

MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBYardbarker

Shohei Ohtani All-Star merchandise was an incredibly big seller

There’s no question that Shohei Ohtani was the focus of MLB’s All-Star festivities in 2021. Not only does it show in the coverage of the event, but it clearly translated to merchandise sales, too. According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Ohtani accounted for 28 percent of all...
BaseballMinneapolis Star Tribune

Enjoy the phenomenon that is Shohei Ohtani

The shows that feature limited numbers of people arguing and drawing delicious salaries on ESPN, FS1 and other national outlets have this, and only this, to say about baseball:. The major leagues do a very poor job of promoting their best players. This weekly conversation usually takes place on a...
MLBNBC Sports

Manny Ramirez amazed by Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani

Manny Ramirez was must-see TV whenever he stepped up onto the diamond. Between his "Manny Being Manny" antics and his status as one of the most feared right-handed hitters ever, few players have provided more entertainment than the former Boston Red Sox slugger. But when it comes to Shohei Ohtani,...
NFLFanSided

Browns: 3 players with two-way potential just like Shohei Ohtani

The Browns have a few guys who could go both ways like Angels player Shohei Ohtani. The Browns have some insanely athletic people, some players who are so talented that they could do in football what Shohei Ohtani is doing in baseball; play both ways. Now the team has seen their fair share of two-way players back in the day, but aside from Troy Brown of the New England Patriots, the modern game of the NFL doesn’t call for two-way players anymore. A darn shame we think.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mariners fend off late rally by Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger homered, Chris Flexen pitched seven strong innings and the Seattle Mariners held off a late rally to defeat the host Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Flexen (9-3) won his fourth straight decision and defeated the Angels for the second time...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

After Shohei Ohtani's exit, A's get past Angels

All-Star Game starter Shohei Ohtani pitched six shutout innings, but Ramon Laureano greeted reliever Steve Cishek with a three-run home run Monday night as the Oakland Athletics outlasted the visiting Los Angeles Angels 4-1 in the opener of a two-game series. Left-hander Cole Irvin combined with closer Lou Trivino on...
MLBbardown.com

Shohei Ohtani received 150K from the Home Run Derby and donated it ALL!

Shohei Ohtani has been shocking people on the field and now off as well. The MLB baseball star was given $150,000 for participating in the Home Run Derby and he’s not keeping any of it! Instead, he’s donating it all!. The Angels two-way star reportedly gave out 30 cheques to...
MLBouresquina.com

Shohei Ohtani battles burning out and Stephen A. Smith

Yes, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani does it all. He hits at an elite level, pitches at an elite level, and has turned into a worldwide phenomenon. BUT is it possible that he’s doing too much?. This week, Ohtani participated in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, was the starting...
MLBLong Beach Press-Telegram

Shohei Ohtani donates Home Run Derby earnings to Angels support staff

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani didn’t win the Home Run Derby, but he still made a handful of Angels employees winners for his efforts. Ohtani received $150,000 for participating in the Derby, but he distributed that to around 30 Angels support staffers to thank them for their work, sources said. Ohtani distributed checks on Friday to trainers, clubhouse workers and media relations staffers.
MLBwiproud.com

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani makes first start of second half vs. A’s

Right-hander Shohei Ohtani will make his first start of the second half at the same site as the first start of his Major League Baseball career when he gets the ball for the visiting Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.
NFLFanSided

Denver Broncos who could pull a Shohei Ohtani and play both ways

In an alternate universe, some players on the Denver Broncos show their true athletic potential and play on the other side of the ball. Time for a fun article, gosh darn it! The Denver Broncos stress me out, so it’s time for stress-free content. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you should know that one of the most well-known athletes in our sports landscape is Shohei Ohtani.
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

Dangerous Experiment: A Universe of 776 Shohei Ohtanis

There’s been no player more fascinating or exhilarating since Ohtani graced our shores in 2018. Over time, the initial curiosity and excitement surrounding MLB’s first true two-way player in a century morphed into something more: Pure, uncut awe derived a superstar breaking barriers previously thought unreachable. All week, we’ll be talking about the most lovable—and possibly most talented—man in baseball. So throw on your Angels cap, grab your laptop charger, and dig in.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Duels it out in no-decision

Ohtani allowed three hits and a walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings Monday in a no-decision against the Athletics. He also went 1-for-4 with a double. Ohtani traded zeroes on the scoreboard with opposing starter Cole Irvin for six innings. His brilliant effort went to waste in the seventh, when Steve Cishek allowed three runs on one swing of the bat. The Athletics threatened to score on a few occasions, but Ohtani was able to shut the door on them each time. He induced 14 swinging strikes and notched at least eight strikeouts for the first time in nearly a month. The 27-year-old two-way superstar owns a 3.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB over 73 innings, and he tentatively lines up for a favorable matchup against the Rockies at the beginning of next week.
MLBNew York Post

Shohei Ohtani gear sales surge with exclusive memorabilia deal

Add another title to Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani’s resume: Fanatics exclusive athlete. On Tuesday, Fanatics announced they signed Ohtani to a multiyear deal, in which the memorabilia company will be the exclusive distributor of his autographs, collectables and memorabilia – although that does not include baseball cards.
MLBFOX Sports

Mission complete: Ben Verlander's journey to meet Shohei Ohtani

Once a year, the best baseball players in the world convene in one place for the MLB All-Star Game. They participate in multiple events throughout the week, and the city totally immerses itself in the All-Star festivities. This year marked my first time attending as a member of the media.
MLBhalohangout.com

Shohei Ohtani, Jared Walsh prove releasing Albert Pujols was right move

For the last five years, the LA Angels have been hard to watch; finishing at or near the bottom of the AL West, and not even sniffing a playoff berth. The only reason to watch the LA Angels during that period for the most part has been Mike Trout, who has been the consensus best player in baseball.
MLBPosted by
Axios

Shohei Ohtani's All-Star jersey draws six-figure bid

Bids for the jersey Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani wore during the All-Star Game this week have significantly outpaced those of other players in an online auction to benefit MLB Charities. Driving the news: The top offer for Ohtani's signed jersey was $111,120 on Saturday afternoon. The next closest player's...
MLBLeader-Telegram

Cole Irvin bests Shohei Ohtani as A’s beat Angels

OAKLAND — A scuffling Ramón Laureano broke a heated pitchers' duel with a three-run home run to give the A’s a lead in their 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. The home run came off Angels reliever Steve Cishek. With Shohei Ohtani on the mound, the...

