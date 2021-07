BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is requesting the Commissioner's Court approve more than 96,000 hours of mandatory overtime for staff. In county documents, BCSO said 96,170 mandatory overtime hours required were to cover the period from May 31, 2021 to September 30, 2021. The documents said it would be an estimated cost of about $3.9 million for that time period.