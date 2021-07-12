Cancel
Animals

Giant pandas are off the endangered list, reclassified as vulnerable

By Linda Hasco
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 16 days ago
It’s a testament to the success of a half-century of wildlife conservation efforts — giant pandas are no longer endangered, Chinese officials have said. According to a report by CNN, after decades of work to save the creatures helped drive their population in the wild up to 1,800, the species will be reclassified as “vulnerable.” The announcement was made by Cui Shuhong, director of the Department of Natural Ecological Protection of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, at a press conference on Wednesday.

