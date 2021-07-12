Cancel
Soccer

Soccer-Atletico sign Argentina’s De Paul from Udinese

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have signed midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Serie A side Udinese on a five-year contract, the club announced on Monday. Atletico did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the deal was worth 35 million euros ($41.50 million) for the 27-year-old Argentina international.

