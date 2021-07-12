Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee Officers Discover Meth Smuggled Inside Peanut Shells

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in Tennessee seized a shipment of an illegal substance smuggled inside an unlikely container: peanut shells. According to a CBP news release, officers at a hub in Memphis examined a shipment marked "REGIONAL BREAD ROASTED PEANUTS REGIONAL DUST SWEET MADE OF CORN" that was heading from Mexico to east Texas. After a suspicious X-ray, officers investigated further and found that once cracked open, the peanut shells had a white crystal substance inside, later identified as methamphetamine, WREG reports.

