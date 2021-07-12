Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Precast tunnel rings connect to Las Vegas venue visitors

Cover picture for the articlePrecast concrete tunnel segments’ engineering efficacy is on full display between the two sweeping entrances to the new Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, dedicated June 8 concurrent with the World of Concrete 2021 opening. A full scale, 12-ft. inside diameter tunnel segment model offers visitors a unique perspective of the LVCC’s second, but far less visible new attraction: the Loop, built by Tesla Inc.-aligned Boring Co. and connecting the West, North/Central and South Halls.

