Precast tunnel rings connect to Las Vegas venue visitors

Health districts across the country are encouraging their residents not to travel to Las Vegas because of the rising numbers of documented coronavirus cases here. It may seem unfair to a place that’s just getting its rebound bearings to have people in rural Hawaii, California and Chicago single out Las Vegas when other destinations are having similar or worse problems. The latest developments come at a time when meetings and trade shows are starting to reappear at local convention centers, major special events are being scheduled at performance venues and the Raiders and Golden Knights anticipate packed stadiums when their seasons start in a few months.