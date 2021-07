After a couple seasons of offense dominating the cycle, the 2022 NFL Draft could see more top talent on the defensive side of the ball. The edge rusher class looked good in last year’s draft, and there’s a chance it’s even better next spring. Obviously, Kayvon Thibodeaux will dominate the headlines this fall. But, there are others who can hear their names called early next year, including the likes of DeMarvin Leal and Drake Jackson. One of those players is a rusher in the Big Ten, Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis.