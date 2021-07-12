Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Disney to raise monthly, annual fees for ESPN+

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01y3gu_0auhupD700
A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 12 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) will raise its monthly and annual subscription fees for sports streaming platform ESPN+ in the United States, the company said on Monday.

The monthly price will be increased by $1 to $6.99, while the annual plan will cost $10 more at $69.99, Disney said.

ESPN+ has about 14 million subscribers.

The fees for those getting a bundle of all of Disney's streaming services, including Hulu and Disney+, will remain unchanged and there will be no changes to its UFC pay-per-view prices.

ESPN+ has signed rights deals to stream LaLiga soccer exclusively from August and the golf PGA Tour Live from the next season, as it bets on the rise of streaming and live-sports making a strong comeback from a pandemic-led lull.

Disney and Marvel's Scarlett Johansson-starring "Black Widow", which opened simultaneously in theaters and on streaming service Disney+ this month, made a massive $80 million in its first weekend and $60 million on Disney+. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

150K+
Followers
184K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Thomson Reuters#Espn#Hulu#Ufc#Laliga#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Sports
Related
Travelstudybreaks.com

Do Disney Park Annual Passes Have a Place in Tomorrowland?

The theme park company made bold choices during COVID-19. Could they be in the process of creating an entirely new kind of ticket?. In 2020, Disney World and Disneyland halted the sale of annual passes. They permitted only existing passholders to renew. However, recent rumors suggested that the Walt Disney Company will resurrect the annual passes in August of this year. Disney sent an email to current annual passholders, stating that those with annual passes will not receive free MagicBands when entering the park, effective August 16. This statement quickened the heartbeats of Disney fans because it suggested that annual passes will return in mid-August.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Fireworks Showtimes for the Month of September

Two fireworks shows recently returned to Disney World, but soon we’ll have to say goodbye to them!. Earlier this week, Disney announced that both Happily Ever After in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Forever will be closing in September (though you never know what will happen in the future)! Want to catch these shows in September before they leave? We’ve got the info you need to know here!
NFLPosted by
Front Office Sports

Disney Expanding Sports Reach Beyond ESPN

Disney’s sports empire is growing, and so are the possibilities for how it will combine its unique package of rights and channels. The media giant’s sports properties will spread beyond ESPN, according to Variety, with ESPN+, ABC, and Hulu playing an increasingly prominent role. ABC will start airing “Sunday Night...
EconomyGreenwichTime

The Athletic Raises Annual Subscription Price to $72

Sports-journalism upstart The Athletic, which has reportedly been considering potential mergers, is raising the cost of an annual subscription, the first time it has sought a price increase of any sort since launching in Chicago in 2016. Starting Friday, July 16, The Athletic will charge for new and existing subscribers...
Businesslegalnewsline.com

Former ESPN employee says Disney pushed out older workers

NEW YORK (Legal Newsline) -- A man is suing Disney and ABC after claiming to have suffered age discrimination and wrongful termination. Richard Monihan filed a complaint on June 22 in New York County Supreme Court against Disney Advertising Sales, LLC, and American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., for age discrimination and wrongful termination.
Economypiratesandprincesses.net

Disney Now Offering Annual Subscription Cards on Shop Disney

Disney must really be trying to reverse course on their stagnating Disney+ numbers for the final quarter of their fiscal year. Now you can purchase a Disney+ subscription card, but only for new subscribers. Of course this comes after the media has been reporting that Disney+, and other streaming services,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Comcast's quarterly revenue tops estimates, lifted by cable growth

July 29 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) second-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, benefiting from record broadband subscriber and total cable customer additions. The pandemic has created a distinction between digital businesses and those that are more reliant on in-person interactions. Comcast has a mix of both. Total...
TV SeriesETOnline.com

What's New on Disney Plus This Month

Disney+ is dropping a bunch of new stuff in August, including must-see TV and movies. While you're beating the heat and staying inside to stream all new episodes of Loki, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and High School Music: The Musical: The Series, be sure to make room in your watchlist for Disney's latest must-watch titles.
Movieswhtc.com

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over ‘Black Widow’ streaming release – WSJ

(Reuters) – Scarlett Johansson, star of the latest Marvel movie “Black Widow”, has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney Co alleging her contract was breached by the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. Johansson alleged https://www.wsj.com/articles/scarlett-johansson-sues-disney-over-black-widow-streaming-release-11627579278 her contract was breached when the company released “Black Widow” on its...
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Polaris Disney store to close by next month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio's sole Disney store announced it will close in August. "This location is closing on or before August 18, 2021. But don't worry! You can still find the whole gang at another Disney store location...," Disney shared online. The Columbus store was located at Polaris....
Florida StateTheme Park Insider

Disney Cruise Line Returns to Florida Next Month

July 23, 2021, 12:17 PM · The Disney Cruise Line will resume sailing from the United States next month, with three- and four-night cruises departing from Port Canaveral on the Disney Dream. Starting August 9, the cruises will be heading for Disney's Castaway Cay in the Bahamas, and the Disney...
Orlando, FLmynews13.com

Disney World to resume Epcot monorail service this month

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a lengthy closure, the Epcot monorail line will resume operation this weekend, according to Disney World. Service will resume July 18, according to Disney World. The Epcot monorail line has been closed since March 2020. The service has been suspended since March 2020, when Disney World...
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting Major AEW Medical News Leaks

Sting might be in his sixties but has had a career renaissance in All Elite Wrestling since joining the promotion last year. During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, AEW Executive Vice President and former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes discussed the events that lead the wrestling icon to join the promotion and how that came down to AEW’s medical team which he stated Sting joined the ‘healthiest’ wrestling promotion that he could possibly join. Credit to RingsideNews for the following. Are AEW’s future shows in jeopardy?

Comments / 0

Community Policy