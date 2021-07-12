Jasmine Mitchell’s Favorite Things About McKinney
“McKinney is full of greenery and life,” shares resident Jasmine Mitchell. “The streets are lined with mature and gorgeously full trees. Anywhere you go, you are sure to be immersed in nature’s beauty.” That beauty is one of many reasons Mitchell (a registered nurse who serves as quality improvement coordinator and clinical research coordinator at Texas Health Frisco) and husband Brandon (a field rep for Dixon Golf) chose this community to raise son Karter, 2.dfwchild.com
Comments / 0