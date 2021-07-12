Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckinney, TX

Jasmine Mitchell’s Favorite Things About McKinney

Posted by 
DFWChild
DFWChild
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“McKinney is full of greenery and life,” shares resident Jasmine Mitchell. “The streets are lined with mature and gorgeously full trees. Anywhere you go, you are sure to be immersed in nature’s beauty.” That beauty is one of many reasons Mitchell (a registered nurse who serves as quality improvement coordinator and clinical research coordinator at Texas Health Frisco) and husband Brandon (a field rep for Dixon Golf) chose this community to raise son Karter, 2.

dfwchild.com

Comments / 0

DFWChild

DFWChild

1K+
Followers
821
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, award-winning free monthly parenting magazine that addresses the concerns and needs of families, with a special focus on children from prenatal through adolescence. The magazine offers a well-informed, local and relevant perspective on issues affecting families and serves as both a strong voice in the community and a staunch advocate for children. At FortWorthChild, we inform, educate, entertain, inspire and provide a provocative forum among parents, the community and professionals who work with children.

 https://dfwchild.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Mckinney, TX
Mckinney, TX
Government
City
Plano, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Christmas#Family Restaurant#North Texas#Texas Health Frisco#972 562#Siena Massage#Cooling Off#Lifepath Systems#469 300
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mansfield, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Carla Coleman’s Favorite Things in Mansfield

If you want to know the ins and outs of Mansfield, Carla Coleman is the one to ask. The telecom company manager has been seeking out family fun in this growing part of Dallas-Fort Worth since her daughter Carly was born 16 years ago. Husband-and-father Anthony, a realtor, completes the family.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Lake Highlands’ Denita Jones Shares Her Neighborhood Faves

Denita Jones, who lives in Dallas’ Lake Highlands neighborhood, is a mom of five. Her children Diteke, 26, Dionna, 20, Denim, 18, Dakota, 17, and Dallas, 11, inspired Jones to co-create Lake Highland Area Moms Against Racism. “To hear your children say nothing is going to change makes you want to act, especially in the community in which they live,” says Jones. She shares the destinations that help make Lake Highlands the place she wants to call home.
Little Elm, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Why Anupa Philip Loves Little Elm

Anupa Philip calls the Denton County neighborhood of Little Elm home with husband David Burrows and their two kids, Avarie, 5, and Canaan, 3. The vice president and market director for JP Morgan shares her family’s favorite family restaurant, girls’ night spot and more. Favorite family restaurant: We love Hat...
Colleyville, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Michelle Carter’s Spots for Family Fun in Colleyville & Grapevine

Michelle Carter has lived in cities across the United States, accompanying her television reporter husband Wayne as he has worked at different stations. Home is now Dallas-Fort Worth—Colleyville, specifically. The Carters were initially unsure of where to settle in this sprawling metropolis, but they feel confident that the Colleyville-Grapevine area is the right place to raise their daughters, Priscilla, 12, and Cailyn, 7.
Farmers Branch, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Farmers Branch Favorites from Kristin Brewer

Kristin Brewer, along with her husband Chris and children Sutton, 12, and Wyatt, 10, love that they call Farmers Branch home. Kristin, who works for a Christian nonprofit, says that living in the “City in a Park” has given them many opportunities to meet new people. Favorite family restaurant: We...
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Andrea Nelson Shares Her Top Family Destinations in Southlake

Dallas-Fort Worth has been home to Andrea Nelson’s family for eight generations now. Nelson (a stay-at-home mom, or “chaos coordinator,” as she prefers to be called) and husband Craig—who works in sales—moved to Southlake seven years ago, and there’s nowhere else they’d rather call home. They have four sons: Nolan, 12, Fletcher, 10, Knox, 7, and Miles, 5.
Prosper, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Everything Laurel Caras Loves About Prosper & Celina

The first settlers came to the Prosper area in 1846. Then, 173 years later, Laurel Caras and her family arrived. Prosper quickly felt like home to Caras (implementation strategy senior consultant at Wells Fargo, an instructor at Hot Body Yoga and the owner of Fin Photography), husband Ryan (a recruiter) and their daughter Finlee, who turns 5 next month. They’ve found everything they need in their neighborhood and the surrounding community. And that’s no surprise: The area is booming, with the population up 158 percent in less than a decade.
Irving, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Why Candace Emerson Loves Living in Irving

Mom of two girls (Everette, 7, and Cecilia, 2) and marketing and community relations director for the Las Colinas Association Candace Emerson is raising her family in the Valley Ranch area of Irving with her husband Wayne. She shares her family’s favorite places to go and things to do. Check it out!
LifestylePosted by
DFWChild

Robin Gabriele’s Coppell Picks

Robin Gabriele stays busy working part-time at a specialty food marketing company and being mom to three kiddos, Oliver, 14, Harrison, 11, and Amelia, 8. She and husband Jason enjoy taking the family to explore all that Coppell has to offer. Favorite family restaurant: Our go-to family takeout is Little...
Aledo, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Mom & Pediatric Chiropractor Michelle Parker Talks All Things Aledo

Head west from Fort Worth and you’ll find yourself in Aledo. Located in Parker County but close to the Tarrant County line, Aledo occupies 2.6 square miles and home to 4,181 people. What Aledo lacks in size is more than made up for with its family-friendly community, outstanding schools and popular annual events. It was the Christmas Tyme in Aledo festival that first attracted Michelle Parker. The pediatric chiropractor fell in love with the area and decided it was the place to establish her business, The Chiropractic Place for Mommy & Me. A few years later, the family moved here. Parker, husband Justin (also a chiropractor), 9-year-old Jarrett and 6-year-old Jaxton live in Aledo’s South Annetta community.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Reunion Tower President Dusti Groskreutz Taylor Shares her Rockwall Picks

As the president of Reunion Tower, Dusti Groskreutz Taylor is a woman on-the-go. Especially when she’s juggling work and her three kiddos. And she and her husband love that they’re raising their family just east of Dallas in Rockwall. “Our neighbors are truly neighborly,” she says. “If I ask to borrow an egg and put out a text, 3 people would be at my doorstep within 10 minutes with a dozen each, the sense of community is fantastic.”
Grand Prairie, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Jamese Cherry’s Grand Prairie Favorites

Jamese Cherry and her husband Benny love calling Grand Prairie home. The couple and their two kiddos (Tyson, 9, and Taylor, 7) enjoy getting out and about in their neighborhood, from indoor waterparks to pizza Fridays. Favorite family restaurant: Blaze Pizza! It is a must for our pizza Fridays. The...
Highland Village, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Courtney Houghton’s Highland Village Favorites

Pediatric occupational therapist Courtney Houghton enjoys living in Highland Village with her husband John, and kids Myka, 9, Sage, 7, and Cardon, 5. She shares with us her family’s favorite park, date night spots and more in a neighborhood she says is “so friendly” and has the nice perks of being close to Grapevine Lake and being surrounded by beautiful trees.
Plano, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Blogger Buena Paz Montero’s Top Spots in Plano

Collin County mom Buena Paz Montero—also known as BonBon—is a travel consultant and blogger who runs Bon-Bon Voyage. (You can get her advice on kid-friendly travel as well as local fun at bon-bonvoyage.com; follow her family’s adventures on Instagram @bonbonmontero.) But as many places as Montero, husband Paul, 11-year-old son Nicholas and 10-year-old daughter Arianna have been, they love their home: “We’re so lucky to live in Plano,” Montero says.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Why Stephany Bowman Loves Her Park Cities Neighborhood

Lifestyle photographer and stylist Stephany Bowman lives in the Park Cities neighborhood of Dallas with her husband Michael and three children. She and the family love exploring all that their neighborhood has to offer, from restaurants and parks to playgrounds and frozen yogurt. Favorite family restaurant: Mi Cocina at The...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Stephanie Lynch’s Hot Spots in Tanglewood and Across Fort Worth

When Stephanie Lynch and her family moved to Texas, they wanted to live in Fort Worth’s TCU-area Tanglewood neighborhood so much that they were willing to wait. “We rented for a year because there were no houses on the market,” Lynch shares. “We actually got the house we bought by putting letters in lots of mailboxes!” Lynch and husband Kevin have five children—Brooks, 12, Ashton, 11, Case, 8, Banks, 6, and Berkley, 5. Lynch just launched a shaved ice business—“We love snow cones,” she explains—called Rodeo Sno. Check it out on Instagram @rodeosno.
Allen, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Glenda Rodriguez Shares the Places her Allen Family Loves

Glenda Rodriguez calls Allen the “perfect fit” for her family, which includes husband Robert, a T-Mobile store manager, and their children, 5-year-old Karlee and 10-month-old Manolo. Rodriguez, a process improvement specialist with Texas Workforce Solutions, says the community was significantly smaller when she moved to Allen in 2006; today the city’s population tops 105,000. “The people are wonderful,” Rodriguez says. “We love the life we can provide our kids here.”
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFWChild

Leatherology’s Rae Liu Shares Her Preston Hollow Picks

In 2008, Rae Liu co-founded Leatherology with her brother David to help others elevate and celebrate the everyday through beautifully designed leather goods. We caught up with the Preston Hollow mom of two (Kressa is 5; Max is 3) to chat about life outside of Leatherology. She shares her favorite neighborhood spots for family time, date nights with her husband Kurt, R&R and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy