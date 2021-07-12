Jasmine Mitchell’s Favorite Things About McKinney

Head west from Fort Worth and you’ll find yourself in Aledo. Located in Parker County but close to the Tarrant County line, Aledo occupies 2.6 square miles and home to 4,181 people. What Aledo lacks in size is more than made up for with its family-friendly community, outstanding schools and popular annual events. It was the Christmas Tyme in Aledo festival that first attracted Michelle Parker. The pediatric chiropractor fell in love with the area and decided it was the place to establish her business, The Chiropractic Place for Mommy & Me. A few years later, the family moved here. Parker, husband Justin (also a chiropractor), 9-year-old Jarrett and 6-year-old Jaxton live in Aledo’s South Annetta community.