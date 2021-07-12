Dad Makes Daughter Do Chores In Return For Menstrual Products, Internet Totally Loses It
We all judge other people; it's human nature. Everyone thinks they know best, although they rarely do. The subreddit r/AmItheA–hole is a great place to go if you're feeling judgy, because it's practically full of people questioning their culpability in various situations, looking for public approval. Look, if you have to ask the public if you're an a-hole, then the odds are that you probably are one. Like the dad who posted, asking, "AITA for expecting my daughter to do chores?"cheezburger.com
