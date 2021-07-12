Cancel
Dentons Patent Litigation Group Jumps to Venable Amid Washington Firm's IP Expansion

By Bruce Love
Law.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenable has lured at least six intellectual property litigators from Dentons, including five partners, as it seeks to draw up more market share in patent litigation. The team joins Washington-founded Venable in its patents and trade secrets practice. The partners include Chicago-based Timothy Carroll and Steven Lubezny; Los Angeles-based Manny Caixeiro and Laura Wytsma; and D.C.-based Elizabeth Manno. Associate Vivian Sandoval has also moved over with Carroll, who said two more associates will be following the group to Venable.

