California State University to provide Apple iPad Air units to 35,000 students across eight campuses

​​​The California State University (CSU) today announced the launch of the first phase of CSUCCESS (California State University Connectivity Contributing to Equity and Student Success), a bold initiative to enhance student achievement and create more equitable opportunities for the CSU community by providing industry-leading technology. As part of the initial phase which kicks off with the upcoming fall 2021 term at eight campuses​, the CSU will offer an iPad Air, Apple Pencil and Apple Smart Keyboard Folio to all incoming first-year and new transfer students who register to participate in the initiative. Students will be provided with this iPad bundle for the entirety of their undergraduate experience at the CSU.