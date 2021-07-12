Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California State University to provide Apple iPad Air units to 35,000 students across eight campuses

Macdaily News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article​​​The California State University (CSU) today announced the launch of the first phase of CSUCCESS (California State University Connectivity Contributing to Equity and Student Success), a bold initiative to enhance student achievement and create more equitable opportunities for the CSU community by providing industry-leading technology. As part of the initial phase which kicks off with the upcoming fall 2021 term at eight campuses​, the CSU will offer an iPad Air, Apple Pencil and Apple Smart Keyboard Folio to all incoming first-year and new transfer students who register to participate in the initiative. Students will be provided with this iPad bundle for the entirety of their undergraduate experience at the CSU.

macdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Northridge, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
San Marcos, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad Air#Apple Pencil#Csuccess#Ipad Air#Pell Grants#The App Store#Maritime Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Technology
News Break
iPad
Related
Kansas Statenewstalkkzrg.com

Kansas State University to require first-year students to live on campus starting in fall of 2022

(AP) – Kansas State University will require first-year students to live on campus starting in the fall of 2022. The university said in a news release Friday that the requirement aims to enhance student success. The university says its students who live on campus have higher grade point averages, are more likely to stay in school and graduate faster. Kansas State will join all other institutions in the Kansas Regents system, with the exception of the University of Kansas, in requiring freshmen to live on campus. Students may apply for an exemption to the policy.
Rocky Hill, CTEyewitness News

State colleges, universities push to vaccinate students

ROCKY HILL, Ct. (WFSB) – State colleges and universities are preparing to welcome students back to campus next month, and they are requiring students to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The vaccine mandate was issued in June, at that time 55% of people between 18 and 24 had gotten at least one dose.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

California to provide free school meals for all students

A budget surplus in California lets the state fund all of its students’ school meals. Officials say that the pandemic could increase the number of economically-vulnerable students. Other funding went to staff retention and anti-bias curriculum. Thanks to a surplus in the state budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, California...
Fairmont, WVwajr.com

Fairmont State University announces COVID relief for students

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has announced a COVID-19 Supplemental Aid Program for the fall semester that will pay full-time students $1,500 and part-time students $1,000. Distribution of the funds will begin September 13. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been trying on all of us, but there are few that...
California Stateenr.com

California Bill Could Stop Construction at University of California Campuses

Peter Tateishi, CEO of Associated General Contractors of California is urging state politicians to vote no on a senate bill with language that would require the University of California to place all construction funds into an escrow-like account with the state controller until the system and an unnamed "third party" can certify that approved union members are being hired for all service work, such as landscaping, custodial and food service, at all UC facilities.
Ohio StateTimes-Leader

West Virginia residents now qualify for in-state tuition at Ohio University campuses

ATHENS — Starting fall 2021, most West Virginia residents will qualify for in-state tuition for courses taken on Ohio University campuses, including Ohio University Eastern. “This state reciprocity agreement is wonderful news for Ohio University and prospective students in our region,” said Ohio University President Hugh Sherman. “While this partnership will certainly help expand enrollment at OHIO, more importantly it will help meet the region’s workforce needs and bring additional financial resources to the state of Ohio.”
California StateInside Higher Ed

The California Community Colleges system will require students to take an ethnic studies course. The new policy follows legislation that established a similar requirement at the California State University system last year.

MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram/Getty Images Students pursuing an associate degree in California will be required to take an ethnic studies course before they can graduate, according to a recent decision by the California Community Colleges Board of Governors. The new policy requires students to take a three-unit semester or four-unit...
Menifee, CAValley News

Menifee student graduates from Angelo State University

Angelo State University conferred 888 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 884 graduates, including Shawn Hampson of Menifee, during its 2021 spring commencement exercises May 15, at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena in San Angelo, Texas. Hampson earned a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling. For more information, www.angelo.edu. Submitted by Angelo State University.
Florida StateNews4Jax.com

Florida State University prepares for thousands to return to campus

– There are going to be more students coming to Florida State University for the first time than ever in the school’s history. FSU is expecting up to 7,000 new freshmen this fall and an additional 7,000 returning sophomores who weren’t on campus last year because of the pandemic. “There’s...
Indiana Statewuzr.com

Students at Indiana State University are not required to be vaccinated for COVID upon returning to the Terre Haute campus for classes in the fall

Students at Indiana State University are not required to be vaccinated for COVID upon returning to the Terre Haute campus for classes in the fall. However, the school is asking that students voluntarily provide the school with proof of any vaccinations in order to help the school keep up with its medical records of students.
Winona, MNnews8000.com

Winona State will no longer host students on west campus

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – Beginning this fall Winona State will no longer house students on its west campus. The roughly 200 students will move to the main campus as called for under the campus master plan. The plan was developed in 2017. In an email to the campus community, University...
San Marcos, CACoast News

CSUSM to provide Apple devices to first-year, transfer students

SAN MARCOS — California State University at San Marcos (CSUSM) is one of eight CSU campuses participating in a new initiative that will offer an iPad Air, Apple Pencil and Apple Smart Keyboard Folio to all incoming first-year and new transfer students. The CSUCESS (California State University Connectivity Contributing to...
Collegesmidvalleynews.com

Río Hondo College Prepares Students for University, Careers

(VMA Communications) Río Hondo College’s Forensics Speech and Debate team provides students with a pathway to four-year universities through rigorous instruction, competition experience, networking, and world-class instructors, which include Río Hondo College alumni. With a transfer rate of more than 90%, the Forensics program has seen members move on to...
California Statenorthbaybusinessjournal.com

CSU to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty, staff on campus this fall

California State University — the nation's largest four-year public university system — will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus for the fall semester. Medical and religious exemptions will be allowed, with unvaccinated students having to undergo regular coronavirus testing. The decision announced...
California StateInside Higher Ed

Cal State System to Require COVID Vaccines for Fall

California State University announced Tuesday that it will require all employees and students on any of its campuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall. The 23-campus university system previously said its vaccine requirement would not go into effect until after the Food and Drug Administration fully approved a COVID-19 vaccine. The three vaccines currently available in the U.S. were approved through the FDA’s emergency use authorization process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy