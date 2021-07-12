RWBY: Arrowfell was a “dream project” for WayForward

HIGH Great tactics and an interesting dungeon. LOW Every moment of dialogue. The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk is a perfect example of why humor in videogames is tough. Being funny (in general) is more structured and nuanced than one might think, and there’s more to successful humor than coming up with a couple of random jokes or using profanity. It’s also tough because poor humor can be more harmful to a game than a script that’s average or forgettable. Some might disagree, but it’s a safer bet to skip the laughs and focus on mechanics or art unless there’s some absolutely killer material on deck.