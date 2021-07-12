Cancel
Video Games

RWBY: Arrowfell was a “dream project” for WayForward

By Ben Lamoreux
Nintendo Enthusiast
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the RWBY Panel RTX at Home 2021, Rooster Teeth officially unveiled RWBY: Arrowfell. The upcoming game is a Metroidvania from Shantae developer WayForward, and it’s 100% canon to the show! In the follow-up RWBY Beyond panel, we learned additional details about the art, gameplay, and more. We also learned that Rob Buchanan is the Game Director, and he revealed that adapting RWBY into a video game is a dream project.

