ASMR Journey brings animated jigsaw puzzles to Switch July 13

Independent developer David Shaw has announced puzzle title The Long Gate is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 29, 2021. In the Long Gate, you can explore mysterious caverns and solve challenging puzzles on the go. Players are free to explore the mysterious caverns of The Long Gate on their own terms. And that’s because many of the puzzles can be completed in any order. These puzzles also take a step away from the regular binary approach of a puzzle game as many of them offer multiple options for success.