ASMR Journey brings animated jigsaw puzzles to Switch July 13

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUByte Interactive and Leonardo Zufi will bring ASMR Journey, a collection of serene animated jigsaw puzzles, to Nintendo Switch tomorrow, July 13. In terms of basic gameplay and UI design, it looks nearly identical to another QUByte game with the same premise, Daylife in Japan, which released back in January. However, ASMR Journey on Switch swaps out a Japan aesthetic in its puzzles for “magical environments,” and there is apparently a light story this time around.

