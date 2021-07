For a decade, Sonia Cardona wasn’t acting right. It started when she was in her 50s. Once an extremely organized teacher’s aide in Chicago, she was forgetting where she had put things. Once a doting mother and grandmother, she was starting to get mean and impossible to live with. Her family members dismissed the problems, calling her “crazy.” Her family doctor said he thought it was depression because she’d lost her job. When Cardona’s behavior degenerated into paranoid screaming, a doctor at the hospital took one look at her MRI and saw a brain so ravaged, he diagnosed it as mad cow disease.