LaPorte verbally agrees to contract extension with JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison softball head coach Loren LaPorte has agreed to a contract extension. During an interview with WHSV Monday afternoon, JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said LaPorte has verbally agreed to a contract extension and the official details are expected to be announced later this week or potentially next week once the contract is signed. In September of 2017, LaPorte signed a contract extension through the 2023 season.