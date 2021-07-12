Cancel
Harrisonburg, VA

LaPorte verbally agrees to contract extension with JMU

By TJ Eck
WHSV
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison softball head coach Loren LaPorte has agreed to a contract extension. During an interview with WHSV Monday afternoon, JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said LaPorte has verbally agreed to a contract extension and the official details are expected to be announced later this week or potentially next week once the contract is signed. In September of 2017, LaPorte signed a contract extension through the 2023 season.

