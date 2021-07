While rogue-lites are quite fun, they can be rather restrictive in certain ways. Trying to tell a story, for example, is rather difficult given the run-based nature of the genre. What Supergiant Games have done with Hades, however, shows that anything is achievable if you have the right ideas and put your resources in the right places. Not only does it evolve the rogue-lite genre with ease, it’s also a singleplayer game that is just as fun and engaging at hour one as it is at hour eighty, which for me is rare. Hades, in my opinion, is the best rogue-lite I have played to-date, and the best game I played in 2020.