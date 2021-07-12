Alex Miller Makes His Nashville Debut Alongside Rhonda Vincent at Country Music's Mother Church

Music icon Buddy Holly left this earth far too soon at age 22, but, in his short life, he managed to leave a mark on music that has reverberated through genres and generations. Born in Lubbock, Texas in 1936, Holly got his start in the music business in the 1950s as a member of rock and roll band, The Crickets. He then pursued a solo career, releasing two albums, Buddy Holly and That'll Be The Day, and legendary songs such as "Peggy Sue." In 1959, Holly died in a plane crash along with Ritchie Valens, The Big Bopper, and pilot Roger Peterson -- a day that was later referred to as "The Day the Music Died" in Don McLean's "American Pie." When he died, Holly not only left behind many fans and admirers, but he also left a beloved wife. Buddy Holly's widow Maria Elena Holly is still alive today, and although their time together was short, they share a love story that won't soon be forgotten.