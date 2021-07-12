Alex Miller Makes His Nashville Debut Alongside Rhonda Vincent at Country Music's Mother Church
Recent American Idol contestant Alex Miller performed in Nashville for the first time last Thursday (July 8), making his Music City debut at country music's Mother Church. The Kentucky-based teenager with a larger-than-life personality and heart-full of Merle Haggard songs lived a lifelong dream by joining Grammy award-winner Rhonda Vincent as a special guest during a Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights concert at the Ryman Auditorium.www.wideopencountry.com
Comments / 0