Miller Fabrication Solutions Named to FAB 40 for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Stamford Advocate
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnual list recognizes the nation’s most successful metal fabricating operations. Miller Fabrication Solutions, a strategic metal fabrication partner for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across construction and forestry, transportation, engine and turbine equipment and other heavy industries, has been named to The FABRICATOR® magazine’s 2021 FAB 40 list for the fourth year in a row.

EconomyStamford Advocate

SprayWorks Brings Fabrication In-House - Expands Automation

KENT, Ohio (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. SprayWorks Equipment is thrilled to announce the capability of fabrication within its new facility. Earlier this year, SprayWorks moved to a new facility which increased the building size by almost 20,000 sq ft. With recent wide-spread material shortages and inflation, bringing fabrication in-house was pivotal to faster turnaround times and decreasing production costs.
Softwareaithority.com

VMware #1 in Worldwide IT Automation and Configuration for Fourth Consecutive Year by Global Analyst Firm

VMware, Inc. announced that leading analyst firm IDC ranked VMware No. 1 by market share in the worldwide IT automation and configuration management (ITACM) software market for 2020. As the industry requirements for IT automation and configuration management software shift to optimize applications and infrastructure supporting digital and customer-facing applications in dynamic environments, VMware is committed to supporting customers through this transition.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

Prophix Named Overall Experience & Credibility Leader for Seventh Consecutive Year in Dresner Wisdom of Crowds Study

Prophix Advances to Strongest Prominent Position in Annual Customer-generated Research Study. Prophix Software, a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced it was ranked as an Overall Leader in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility in the Dresner Advisory Services’ Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Planning Market (EPM) Study for the seventh consecutive year. Prophix achieved its strongest rankings yet in this year’s report, earning it the title of an “Overall Experience Leader in Enterprise Performance Management” in Dresner’s 2021 Industry Excellence Awards.
Industryverticalmag.com

Aero Asset strengthens sales support staff

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 30 seconds. Aero Asset, the global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, has added Jim Morford as director of Market Research and Holly Gilewski to its Aircraft Sales Support team. Both will be based in the United States. “Both of these staff additions will further...
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

Nexis Newsdesk™ Earns SIIA CODiE™ Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK CITY, NY - LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading provider of content and technology solutions, announced today that. , winning best Content Search & Discovery Solution. 2021 marks the fifth consecutive year that Nexis Newsdesk has received top marks from judges in the prestigious competition, the only peer-reviewed program to recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.
ConstructionPosted by
Delaware Business Times

Becker Morgan Group ranks highly for 8th Consecutive Year

Engineering News Record (ENR) recognized Becker Morgan Group as a 2021 Mid-Atlantic Top Design Firm for the eighth year in a row, ranking the firm #68. This ranking represents an 18-point climb up the list from the prior year. Projects contributing to Becker Morgan Group’s success in 2021 include Capital School District’s Interconnected Middle Schools, TidalHealth Surgery Center, Chestertown YMCA, and the Ocean City Convention Center Expansion.
Cell PhonesStamford Advocate

Secure Data Recovery Services and Oyen Digital Announce Strategic Partnership

Secure Data Recovery Services Now Provides Data Recovery on Oyen Digital Devices. Secure Data Recovery Services and Oyen Digital announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining the unrivalled expertise of Secure Data Recovery’s certified specialists for Oyen Digital product recovery needs. Secure Data Recovery Services is a leading data recovery company in North America, and Oyen Digital is a manufacturer of storage devices for videographers, independent filmmakers, professional photographers, and other industries.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

TMC names MultiTech a 2021 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award Winner

MultiTech portfolio of FCC-authorized CBRS solutions Recognized for Exceptional Innovation. Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded the MultiTech CBRS product portfolio, which includes the recently announced MultiConnect® CBRS Wi-Fi AP, a 2021 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.
Businessbirminghamnews.net

RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ('the Company') with its subsidiary heliosDX is pleased to announce Yann Gerville-Reache has been appointed to serve as the COO for heliosdX. Mr. Gerville-Reache will join the Executive Team in Orange Park, FL to assume the role...
IndustryStamford Advocate

Root Sciences Announces First Sub-$100,000 Distillation Machine to Lineup

BELFAIR, Wash. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Root Sciences has been supplying premium extraction, distillation and post processing solutions to the commercial cannabis industry since 2015 and is proud to announce a new economical addition to their distillation lineup, the VKL 70-S. Designed and manufactured in Germany, these machines are expertly...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Amadeus and Duetto Expand Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Market Insight

The value and impact of revenue management systems have played an increasingly important role in helping hotels build a recovery plan in the face of changing market conditions caused by the pandemic. Hoteliers realize that access to forward-looking data has been essential to optimize pricing strategies. Amadeus' Demand360® solution, which provides 12-months of on-the-books, forward-looking data and 24 months of historical hotel occupancy data for more than 30,000 hotels globally, is the ideal partner to Duetto, enabling hoteliers to make smarter decisions and develop more effective revenue strategies.
Snellville, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Snellville holds millage rate for seventh consecutive year

The Snellville City Council adopted a millage rate of 4.588 mills for the seventh consecutive year Monday. Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, the city did see new tax revenue growth of $31.29 million over last year, city officials said. Just four years ago, new growth was on $8.6 million. Because the...
Industrygcaptain.com

Inmarsat Maritime Ventures signs FleetBroadband sale agreement with SRH Connect

Agreement will see the Greece-based company acquire FleetBroadband contracts purchased by Inmarsat from Speedcast earlier this year. Press Release – Inmarsat Maritime Ventures, a subsidiary of Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, has signed an agreement with SRH Connect (SRH) for SRH to acquire Inmarsat’s FleetBroadband customer base in Greece and Cyprus. The SRH acquisition involves customer contracts purchased by Inmarsat Maritime Ventures from Speedcast at the beginning of this year. SRH already provides customer support for Inmarsat’s Fleet Network Manager portfolio after signing a customer support agreement in March 2021. As part of the sale agreement, SRH will become a formal Inmarsat distribution partner for FleetBroadband and a Value-Added Reseller for Fleet Xpress.
Businessmartechseries.com

TELUS International Named a Leader on the 2021 Everest Group Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix for a Third Consecutive Year

Robust revenue growth of 55% (FY2019 to FY2020) propels TELUS International to a top 10 position on the 2021 Everest Group BPS Top 50 List. TELUS International , a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, announced it has been named a ‘Leader’ by global research firm Everest Group in its 2021 Customer Experience Management (CXM) – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. This is the third consecutive year TELUS International has achieved Leader status.

