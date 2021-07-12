Cancel
JMU Researcher Wonders: Can Songbirds Rise Above Din of 17-Year-Cicada?

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSongbirds, especially those that live in urban areas like Washington, D.C., have a lot of competition when it comes to communicating their messages, from noises other creatures make to flowing rivers and wind to noisy traffic and other human-caused sounds. This year, songbirds in the DC metro area also had...

Astronomyopenculture.com

A Billion Years of Tectonic-Plate Movement in 40 Seconds: A Quick Glimpse of How Our World Took Shape

We all remember learning about tectonic plates in our school science classes. Or at least we do if we went to school in the 1960s or later, that being when the theory of plate tectonics — which holds, broadly speaking, that the Earth’s surface comprises slowly moving slabs of rock — gained wide acceptance. But most everyone alive today will have been taught about Pangea. An implication of Alfred Wegener’s theory of “continental drift,” first proposed in the 1910s, that the single gigantic landmass once dominated the planet.
PennLive.com

After 17 years, was the Brood X cicada emergence this summer a bust?

Some Pennsylvanians were disappointed by the apparent no-show of Brood X 17-year periodical cicadas this summer in their communities. But that disappointment might have arisen more from inaccurate memories of previous cicada emergences than from any change in the insects themselves. “Cicada normally have patchy distribution, so if you didn’t...
PennLive.com

Songbirds love to taste sweets, and other recent research

Contrary to popular belief, songbirds can taste sugar, according to research published recently in the journal Science. Researchers offered a choice between sugar water and plain water to nectar-taking honeyeaters and grain-eating canaries and examined taste receptor responses sampled from a variety of other species, finding that regardless of whether a species’ main diet consisted of seeds, grains or insects, songbird taste receptors responded to sugars.
Athens, GAjacksonprogress-argus.com

Brood X cicadas mostly done for another 17 years

ATHENS — The emergence of Brood X exceeded expectations in north Georgia, as those of us who happen to reside in the “cicada zone” observed droves of periodical cicadas during the peak of the event. Over the past weeks, the song of the male periodical cicada has faded and fewer of these fascinating insects remain, but a sign of their passing is still evident.
Madison, SDdsu.edu

Student researcher leaves mark on DSU

Throughout his time at DSU, recent graduate Sammy Drummond definitely made an impact. He was a successful student-athlete, excelled in the classroom, and was a vital part of DSU’s expanding culture of undergraduate research. “Sammy has been a delight to mentor,” said Dr. Michael Gaylor, Associate Research Professor of Chemistry....
Earth Sciencewustl.edu

Krawczynski to examine role of water in volcanoes, Earth’s evolution

Michael J. Krawczynski, assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation for his project “The Evolution of Super-Hydrous Magmas in the Earth’s Crust.”. Krawczynski will apply experimental petrology, thermodynamics and volcanology to...
SlashGear

Florida has another invasive species and it looks like a giant worm

Many non-native creatures can be found living in Florida, including some scary ones like giant pythons. The latest addition to the list is a strange amphibian that resembles a huge worm, one that is found native in places like southeast Asia and central Africa. The discovery was made following the capture of a strange critter in southern Florida, prompting an inquiry with scientists.
Aerospace & Defenseairspacemag.com

Wonders Above

Most pilots and passengers, if they really think about it, would rather their flights be uneventful and free of surprises. Safer that way. But sometimes the unexpected sight or sound can provide a thrill, or at least a good story. Through the Rainbow. I was a novice skydiver. Circa 2002....
Dickinson, PACumberland County Sentinel

5 Questions: Dickinson College professor seeks volunteers for Project RattleCam

A research project involving multiple universities is looking for volunteers to watch rattlesnakes — online. Scott Boback, a biology professor at Dickinson College, is working with researchers from Cal Poly on a project that seeks to understand rattlesnake behavior. Project RattleCam uses remote cameras to document the actions of about 1,500 rattlesnakes in dens near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

NASA MUREP grant to fund study of Great Lakes vulnerability to global change

SAN MARCOS – NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) Ocean Biology and Biogeochemistry (OCEAN) has awarded $750,000 to a multi-institution project led by Texas State University to study the vulnerability of the Lake Huron ecosystem to global change. Jason Martina, an assistant professor in the Department of Biology,...
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana State University and Black Holes

When the wildfire smoke clears, Western Montana dark skies are incredible for star-gazing. It makes sense that both Montana State University and University of Montana are helping the studies of the universe. MSU in Bozeman has been involved in some extraordinary research through the years. they've had teams follow the...
Astronomythe university of hawai'i system

Massive COCONUTS exoplanet discovery led by UH grad student

Astronomers have discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets beyond our solar system—but few have been directly imaged, because they are extremely difficult to see with existing telescopes. A University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy (IfA) graduate student has beaten the odds and discovered a directly imaged exoplanet, and it’s the closest one to Earth ever found, at a distance of only 35 light years.
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
AstronomyScientific American

How to Tell if Extraterrestrial Visitors Are Friend or Foe

Despite the naive storylines about interstellar travel in science fiction, biological creatures were not selected by Darwinian evolution to survive travel between stars. Such a trip would necessarily span many generations, since even at the speed of light, it would take tens of thousands of years to travel between stars in our galaxy’s disk and 10 times longer across its halo. If we ever encounter traces of aliens, therefore, it will likely be in the form of technology, not biology. Technological debris could have accumulated in interstellar space over the past billions of years, just as plastic bottles have accumulated on the surface of the ocean. The chance of detecting alien technological relics can be simply calculated from their number per unit volume near us rather than from the Drake equation, which applies strictly to communication signals from living civilizations.

