When you’re longing for change, look no further than your hair. It’s like a canvas that can be altered time and time again. It may take a lot of courage to walk into a hair salon with a picture on Pinterest and say, “I want this, please,” if you’ve never tried curtain bangs, braids, or a new color before. Going blonde can especially be nerve-wracking if you’ve had dark hair since the beginning of high school. The result can be a total confidence boost and mood shifter, though, and require some blonde hair quotes.