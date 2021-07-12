Snoop Dogg to Headline Interactive Livestreamed Hip-Hop Festival, "THE RENAISSANCE: EP1," on VenewLive, the Livestream Platform Powered by Kiswe

In the 1990s, America’s west coast rap scene exploded in popularity with the ascent of stars like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac Shakur. The popularity of these acts was so great that it almost makes west coast rap seem like a bygone genre of a forgotten era, but in reality, it’s been kept alive over the last few decades by artists like Long Beach native Vince Staples. Since the release of his breakthrough album, “Hell Can Wait,” in 2014, Vince Staples has earned a reputation as one of the best lyricists in the hip hop community.