Charlotte, NC

Delilah Home Launches Organic Cotton Beach Towel Collection

Stamford Advocate
 17 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Charlotte, NC-based home textiles company Delilah Home is launching a collection of thick and thirsty organic cotton towels perfect for the beach or pool this summer. An added bonus is that their manufacturing is certified to the stringent Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) which prohibits the use of hazardous processing inputs and lets you focus on having a sustainable summer.

