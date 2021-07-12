Cancel
Comedy, Astrophysics, and Bastille Day: Things to Do in DC, July 12-14

By Rosa Cartagena
Washingtonian.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got comedy, Bastille Day, and a Free Britney rally. Hear from the super-encouraging yoga instructor Jessamyn Stanley. Think intergalactically: Ready for an existential crisis? Former NASA astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi digs into the mysteries of the universe in a lecture from Smithsonian Associates. He’ll chat about Einstein, Isaac Newton, dark matter, and quantum physics while also sharing his personal story connected to his newly released memoir, A Quantum Life: My Unlikely Journey from the Street to the Stars. Monday 6/12 at 6:30 PM; $15, buy tickets here.

