Magaya Continues Exceptional Growth Trajectory In Second Quarter of 2021
MIAMI (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain automation software, today announced an outstanding close to the second quarter of 2021 with impressive results across all areas of the business. The company’s success is attributed to the continual development and delivery of new solutions that enable its customers to leverage a modern and fully integrated logistics platform.www.stamfordadvocate.com
