Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Paris Hilton Returns to TV for Netflix’s ‘Cooking With Paris’

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Phoenixville News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton is returning to TV for some fun in the kitchen as Netflix announced plans for its latest series Cooking with Paris. Set to premiere Wednesday, August 4, the unscripted series sees the hotel heiress and pop culture icon exhibit a more domesticated side of herself as she learns to sauté, sear, and zest for the streaming program. The season is comprised of six 27-minute installments which will be available all at once on the premiere date.

www.phoenixvillenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Cooking#Exhibit A#Paris Hilton Returns#Ipc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Arts
News Break
Disney
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Paris Hilton's new super short '90s bob is downright adorable

You want to know what's hot? Paris Hilton's new bob hairstyle that has the kind of blowdry your teenage self (and now adult you) would be dying over. We're used to Paris switching up her look all the time, it's almost like she has a different hairstyle for all the different business hats she wears.
TV & Videoshomenewshere.com

‘Cooking With Paris’ Trailer: See Who’s Joining Paris Hilton in the Kitchen (VIDEO)

Cooking With Paris, coming to Netflix on Wednesday, August 4, isn’t your typical food show. After all, “cooking” is in quotes in the trailer, and the synopsis even starts with, “Paris Hilton can cook…kind of. And she’s turning the traditional cooking show upside down. She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be.” But that doesn’t mean that she and her celebrity guests can’t have a good time.
CelebritiesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Paris Hilton Not Pregnant Despite Reports

UPDATE (4:45 PM ET): False alarm!. Despite reports circulating online and in the tabloids, Paris Hilton is not pregnant. The heiress addressed the rumors in no uncertain terms on her podcast Tuesday, saying, per Page Six, "The only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘Sliving Lasagna,’” a reference to her upcoming Netflix cooking show.
Recipestalesbuzz.com

Mom-to-be Paris Hilton shows off her ‘cooking’ skills

That’s hot — literally! Socialite Paris Hilton seems to be learning to be domestic in preparation for her new role as “mom.”. Netflix released the trailer for the pregnant hotel heiress’ new show, “Cooking With Paris.”. The six-episode series will premiere on Aug. 4 and features guest stars such as...
Paris, NYthecut.com

Paris Hilton May Be Sliving for Two

The aughts are back, baby! Bennifer is together once again. Britney Spears is getting some long-overdue support. And now, we’re at the dawn of a new Paris Hilton era. On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for Hilton’s forthcoming cooking show, Cooking With Paris. The same day, “Page Six” reported that Hilton is reportedly pregnant with her first child. If true, she would be sliving — Paris-speak for “slaying and living” — for two.
TV SeriesCollider

'Cooking with Paris' Trailer Whets Our Appetites for a Unique Kind of Netflix Cooking Show

Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming Cooking with Paris series, but from the first few seconds, it's clear this will not be a typical cooking show where the audience might learn how to prepare various dishes. Indeed, American socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton is not by any means a trained chef, nor does she claim to be one. Cooking with Paris will launch all six episodes August 4 on Netflix.
TV & Videos101 WIXX

Watch Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton have a cannoli disaster on ‘Cooking with Paris’

Demi Lovato is joining Paris Hilton for the socialite’s new Netflix cooking show, Cooking with Paris. In a hilarious sneak peek of the episode, the two attempt making unicorn cannolis and end up failing miserably. After they decorate the pink-and-purple cannoli shells with sprinkles and edible glitter, they try to fill them, only to realize that the cream has melted.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix Star Christina Milian And More Resort To Love Cast Talk ‘Gift’ Of Shooting In Mauritius During The Pandemic

How many of us have been dreaming of getting away since the pandemic began? Well, that’s exactly what the cast of Netflix’s Resort to Love got to do while filming their movie in Mauritius. The Indian Ocean island nation known for its beaches, lagoons, and reefs can only be described as paradise, and the Resort To Love cast shared stories from the set and what a gift it was to shoot there during the pandemic.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Cooking with Paris Trailer: The Hilton Heiress Turns The Culinary World Upside Down

There are two types of series in the world; those that provide mystery and intrigue with enigmatic titles and vague plot descriptions, and Cooking With Paris. The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming "cookery" show from the kitchen of Paris Hilton really isn't trying to fool anyone, or pull any Marvel kind of bait and switch, Cooking With Paris does exactly what it says in the tin, even if, judging by the trailer, she often can't. While in principle, a few years ago this would have sounded like a completely self-indulgent horror show, the trailer provides just enough to suggest Netflix are about to have another huge hit on their hands.
Moviesfangirlish.com

The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Vivo’ Is Here

There’s something comforting about animation. Maybe it’s that it takes us back to our childhood, makes us feel like we are kids again. Maybe it’s just that it reminds us of when things were easy, which we all need these days. Either way, the trailer for Vivo, the upcoming Netflix animated film, sure had me smiling this morning. And hopefully, it can do the same to you.
TV & Videosbsckids.com

Vivo Coming To Netflix

Vivo is coming to Netflix on August 6th and the animated movie is an animated musical adventure featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda as Vivo, a rainforest “honey bear,” who plays music to the crowds with his owner Andrés. The story has Vivo helping his owner come up with a love letter of a song to present to Marta Sandoval and then deliver it with the help of Gabi. There are a lot of great actors, but we are most excited to hear Nicole Byer as a spoonbill! We have a song clip from one of the all-new songs from Lin-Manual Miranada called “Keep the Beat” which gives you a feel for the upcoming Vivo movie.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

These Are The Famous Guests You Can Expect To See On Paris Hilton's New Cooking Show

For those of us that love cooking shows and competitions, Netflix has become a veritable smorgasbord over the past few years. The subscription-based television and movie service has vastly expanded its array of food content, airing both originals such as "Chef's Table" and "The Mind of a Chef,” as well as syndicated series including "The Great British Baking Show." Some of these shows have featured celebrity hosts, such as star chef David Chang, who appears on "Ugly Delicious," and revered food writer Samin Nosrat, who hosts "Salt Fat Acid Heat."
TV Showsthebrag.com

Here’s everything coming to Netflix Australia in August

Here are all the TV shows, documentaries, and films set to arrive on Netflix Australia in August. As I so bravely declared in my roundup of everything heading to Stan in August, next month is dedicated to comfort watching. I’ve realized I’ve spent every evening of the last month of lockdown forlornly flopping around my apartment, marinating in the misery of not dedicating every waking moment of my life to “bettering myself.” Instead of actually engaging with (BORING !!!) intellectual art, I’ve just been indulging in misery.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Paris Hilton Denies Pregnancy Rumors

Paris Hilton shut down the pregnancy rumors expeditiously. “Woke up to thousands of texts about all the pregnancy news this morning. I want you to hear it all directly from me,” she wrote on Twitter Tuesday. The hotel heiress set the record straight on her iHeartRadio show, This Is Paris....

Comments / 0

Community Policy