LexisNexis Enhances the Lexis+ Ecosystem with the Launch of Legal News Hub

Minority business owners will have access to free entrepreneurial training to Learn, Build and Scale their companies from top Experts and CEOs. PHOENIX, Ariz. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — ThinkZILLA Consulting Group announced today that The Millionaire Mastermind Academy, Inc. and the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will host the 2021 United Diversity Business Summit on Sept. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The theme of the summit is “Enhancing the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem,” with workshops on measuring diversity and inclusion initiatives, mentoring minority entrepreneurs, accessing capital and more.