Saint Louis, MO

McBride Homes returns to North County as housing demand grows

By Steph Kukuljan
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 17 days ago

ST. LOUIS — It's been three years since McBride Homes has staked ground for a sizable housing development in north St. Louis County. That's when the Chesterfield-based homebuilder finished Behlmann Farms, a collection of 46 single-family homes in unincorporated North County near Florissant. Now, the company is returning to North County — where it was founded over 70 years ago — with a plan to build 160 homes on 41 acres at 3739 Shackelford Road near Hazelwood Central High School. The project is set to be the company's largest North County home development in recent memory.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Single Family Homes#Housing Demand#Housing Development#Mcbride Homes#Behlmann Farms#St Louis Realtors
