Phoebe Bridgers Plots North American Tour

By Jon Blistein
wiltonbulletin.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe run is set to launch September 3rd at the Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri, and wrap October 26th at the Anthem in Washington, D.C. The itinerary includes several festival stops, including Bonnaroo (September 4th), Pitchfork Music Festival (September 10th), Firefly (September 23rd), Governors Ball (September 25th), Austin City Limits (October 2nd and 9th), and Shaky Knees (October 24th). Muna will open for Bridgers on a handful of select dates as well. See tickets for those dates here.

