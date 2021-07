The world is rapidly changing before our very eyes. Many of us have lived through our very first (and hopefully last) pandemic and the possibility of space travel has opened up with the ultra-wealthy starting to take trips to the galaxy. As things continue to change, world-renowned singer Khalid is also undergoing personal alterations, expanding on his sound and releasing his new single "New Normal," which is the first track to arrive from his forthcoming third studio album, titled Everything Is Changing.