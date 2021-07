NEW YORK – Hologic said after the close of the market on Wednesday that its revenues for the fiscal third quarter increased 42 percent year over year. For the three months ended June 26, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company posted revenues of $1.17 billion, compared to $822.9 million in the year-ago period, and beat the consensus Wall Street revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Excluding material acquisitions and divestitures, organic revenue in the quarter grew 38 percent.